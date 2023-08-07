Home / Companies / Results / Ex-Infy exec Atul Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as chief operating officer

Ex-Infy exec Atul Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as chief operating officer

Tech Mahindra on Monday appointed Atul Soneja as the chief operating officer, the company said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The appointment follows disappointing quarterly numbers for the April-June period, which saw a 38 per cent decline in net profit.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tech Mahindra on Monday appointed Atul Soneja as the chief operating officer, the company said.

The country's fifth-biggest IT services company in terms of revenues did not have a COO in the past. The appointment is effective from Monday.

The appointment follows disappointing quarterly numbers for the April-June period, which saw a 38 per cent decline in net profit.

Soneja, who joined Tech Mahindra from CitiusTech, has also been associated with the country's second-biggest IT company Infosys, where Tech Mahindra's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director-designate Mohit Joshi had also worked.

His rich experience and vast knowledge of the industry, combined with his relentless dedication to automation, make him an ideal candidate to lead our operations, Mahindra Group's current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani said.

Joshi said Soneja's appointment will help drive growth and enhance capabilities.

At Infosys and its subsidiaries, Soneja managed multi-billion service lines across multiple industry segments, such as financial services, retail and manufacturing, as per a Tech Mahindra statement. 

Also Read

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Competition Commission's DG Atul Verma gets three-month extension

Mcap of BSE-listed firms at all-time high of Rs 295.72 trn, Sensex at peak

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Bayer Cropscience posts profit rise in Q1 on corn business strength

Godrej Ltd Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 318 crore

CDSL net income inches up 4% to Rs 92 crore in April-June quarter

Emami net profit up 86.5%, reports 7% domestic business growth in Q1FY24

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

Topics :Tech MahindraMahindra Group

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story