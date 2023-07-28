Exide Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 241 cr YoY; revenue up 4.2%

Sequentially, the net profit was up 16.4 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 207.80 crore.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 14.94 per cent. It was Rs 3,542.96 crore in Q4FY23.
The company's operational performance improved as earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 432 crore in Q1FY24, as compared to Rs 387 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 4,091.82 crore, compared to Rs 3,938.96 crore YoY. This is a rise of 2.35 per cent.
On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 14.1 per cent. It was Rs 3,584.18 crore in Q4FY23.
Subir Chakraborty, managing director and CEO, said that the company's operating profits grew at a rate of 11. 7 per cent during the first quarter of the year. Also Read: RailTel posts consolidated income of Rs 483 cr in Q1, PAT jumps to Rs 38 cr
"We expect the overall demand scenario to be positive in the near-term and profitability levels to increase, supported by easing of input cost inflation and further realisation of cost efficiency initiatives," he said.