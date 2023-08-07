PSB's net profit more than doubles at 124.8% in Q1 to Rs 34,418 crore

Public sector banks' net profit more than doubled, seeing a 124.8 per cent year-on-year increase to Rs 34,418 crore in the first quarter ended June 2023. This increase was driven by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and strong credit offtake.

The robust growth in other income and decrease in provisions also contributed to a healthy bottom line. This is according to analysis based on data compiled by BS Research Bureau for listed state-owned banks. The State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, accounted for nearly half of the net profit of public sector banks for the first quarter of the financial year 2024.

However, quarter-on-quarter, net profit fell by a slight 0.2 per cent from Rs 34,483 crore in the quarter ending March 2023. This was due to a 0.8 per cent decline in NII and a 17.6 per cent decline in other income.

For all listed banks, encompassing both private and state-owned lenders, net profit grew by 68.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 73,393 crore. Quarter-on-quarter, it grew by 19 per cent from Rs 61,672 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023.

Turning back to the performance of public sector banks, their NII expanded by 26.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 99,114 crore. This reflects the benefit of a spike in lending rates. However, quarter-on-quarter, NII fell by 0.8 per cent compared to Rs 99,947 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023.

Executives at banks cited robust loan growth of 16 per cent year-on-year until the end of June, as well as a pattern of immediate repricing of loans whilst deposit revision lags, as key factors contributing to the financial success of the first quarter of financial year 2024. The Reserve Bank of India has raised policy repo rates by 250 basis points since May 2022. Yet, despite this, the repo rate remained unchanged in the monetary policy reviews in April and June.

In the current tightening cycle (May 2022-June 2023), public sector banks have been proactive regarding rate transmission on fresh loans, with over 173 basis points, whereas private banks lagged at 146 basis points. For outstanding loans, the pace of transmission was lower at 96 basis points for public sector banks, compared to 105 basis points for private lenders.

Deposits grew by 13.2 per cent year-on-year until June 30, 2023. The interest rates on liabilities, including deposits, are revised over a period. Private banks have repriced outstanding deposits by over 140 basis points, which remains higher than the public sector bank repricing of 135 basis points.

Other income, which includes fees, commissions, and revenue from the treasury stream, grew by 82.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 33,916 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2024. Growth in loan volumes helped increase fees in the first quarter. However, quarter-on-quarter, other income fell by 17.6 per cent compared to Rs 41,167 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023.

Provisions and contingencies, including those for standard loans and non-performing assets (NPAs), decreased by 19.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,008 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2024. This reflects the lower asset quality pressure in a favourable business and economic environment.

The asset quality profile remained robust with the gross NPAs in absolute terms declining by 23.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4.05 trillion at the end of June 2023, down from Rs 5.31 trillion a year ago. Net NPAs, or bad loans yet to be provided for, also fell by 36.2 per cent to Rs 94,611 crore in June 2023, down from Rs 1.48 trillion in June 2022.