Fortis Healthcare Q4 results: Net profit jumps 47% to Rs 203 crore

Revenue from the core healthcare division was at Rs 1,489.78 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 1,350.98 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:25 PM IST
Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Thursday reported a 46.88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 203.14 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024 on the back of higher revenue from its core business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 138.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,785.88 crore as against Rs 1,642.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Revenue from the core healthcare division was at Rs 1,489.78 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 1,350.98 crore in the year-ago period.
 

Diagnostics division clocked a revenue of Rs 338.44 crore in Q4FY24 as against Rs 332.14 crore a year ago.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 1,531.76 crore as compared to Rs 1,485.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

For the fiscal ended March 2024, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 645.22 crore as against Rs 632.98 crore a year ago, the company said.

In FY24, consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 6,892.92 crore as compared to Rs 6,297.63 crore in FY23.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

