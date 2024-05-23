Home / Companies / Results / CESC Ltd Q4 result: PAT declines 7% to 415 cr, total income at Rs 3,460 cr

CESC Ltd Q4 result: PAT declines 7% to 415 cr, total income at Rs 3,460 cr

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 445 crore in the year-ago period, the power company said in an exchange filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
CESC Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.74 per cent fall in its consolidated profit to Rs 415 crore for the March quarter, supported by higher income.

The company's total income rose to Rs 3,460 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,208 crore in January-March FY23.

During the period under review, its expenses stood at Rs 3,613 crore, as against Rs 3,099 crore a year ago.
 

For full year, the company's profit rose to Rs 1,447 crore from Rs 1,397 crore in FY 22-23, it said.

The board of the company also approved the appointment of Brajesh Singh as Managing Director (Generation) and Vineet Sikka as Managing Director (Distribution) for a period of five years with effect from May 28, 2024.

CESC is into generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.

Topics :CESC LimitedelectricityPower TransmissionQ4 Results

First Published: May 23 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

