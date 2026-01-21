Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 07:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Top stocks to buy today, Jan 21: Hindustan Zinc, Dalmia Bharat, and more

Top stocks to buy today, Jan 21: Hindustan Zinc, Dalmia Bharat, and more

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Hindustan Zinc, Dalmia Bharat, and Gujarat Pipavav Port

stocks to buy

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Top stocks to buy today

 

Hindustan Zinc 

Hindustan Zinc is in a strong bullish trend on the daily chart, marked by a sharp series of higher highs and higher lows. The stock is trading well above its 20-EMA, 50-EMA, and 200-EMA, confirming robust medium- and long-term strength. Recent price action shows a bullish continuation breakout above the ₹650–660 resistance zone, supported by strong volume expansion. Moving averages are positively aligned and acting as dynamic support on minor pullbacks. RSI is holding near the 65–70 zone, indicating strong momentum without extreme overbought conditions.
 

Buy Range: ₹680  Stop Loss: ₹588  Target: ₹817

Dalmia Bharat 

Dalmia Bharat is showing a bullish reversal on the daily chart after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has broken above the falling trendline with strong bullish candles, supported by rising volumes, indicating fresh accumulation. Price is now trading above the 20-EMA and 50-EMA, while the 200-EMA is flattening, suggesting trend stabilization. The moving averages are starting to align positively, supporting further upside. RSI has moved above 60, confirming strengthening bullish momentum without overbought conditions. The recent higher-low formation adds confidence to the reversal structure.
 
 

Buy Range: ₹2,192  Stop Loss: ₹2,022  Target: ₹2,494

Gujarat Pipavav Port 

Gujarat Pipavav Port is in a well-established uptrend on the daily chart, supported by higher highs and higher lows. The stock is trading above its 20-EMA, 50-EMA, and 200-EMA, indicating strong medium- and long-term trend strength. After a breakout from a prolonged consolidation range, price is retesting the breakout zone near ₹170–175, which is acting as a strong demand area. The moving averages are positively aligned and providing dynamic support. RSI is holding near the 45–50 zone, suggesting consolidation rather than weakness.
 

Buy Range: ₹178  Stop Loss: ₹165  Target: ₹204

  (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)
 

More From This Section

markets, trading

Greenland standoff pushes markets into red; Sensex falls 1,066 points

phonepe

Fintech major PhonePe secures Sebi approval for IPO, to pursue OFS route

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

BSE Smallcap index hits over 8-month low; 201 stocks fall to 52-week lows

Investors, Trading

GIFT City proposes tighter norms to regulate algorithmic trading

Restaurant Brands Asia share price fell on January 20, 2026

Restaurant Brands Asia falls on reports of Everstone Capital's likely exit

Topics : Gujarat Pipavav Dalmia Bharat Hindustan Zinc Stocks to buy today Share Market Today techical calls technical analysis Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today