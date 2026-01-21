Top stocks to buy today, Jan 21: Hindustan Zinc, Dalmia Bharat, and more
Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Hindustan Zinc, Dalmia Bharat, and Gujarat Pipavav Port
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
Top stocks to buy today
Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc is in a strong bullish trend on the daily chart, marked by a sharp series of higher highs and higher lows. The stock is trading well above its 20-EMA, 50-EMA, and 200-EMA, confirming robust medium- and long-term strength. Recent price action shows a bullish continuation breakout above the ₹650–660 resistance zone, supported by strong volume expansion. Moving averages are positively aligned and acting as dynamic support on minor pullbacks. RSI is holding near the 65–70 zone, indicating strong momentum without extreme overbought conditions.
Buy Range: ₹680 Stop Loss: ₹588 Target: ₹817
Dalmia Bharat
Dalmia Bharat is showing a bullish reversal on the daily chart after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has broken above the falling trendline with strong bullish candles, supported by rising volumes, indicating fresh accumulation. Price is now trading above the 20-EMA and 50-EMA, while the 200-EMA is flattening, suggesting trend stabilization. The moving averages are starting to align positively, supporting further upside. RSI has moved above 60, confirming strengthening bullish momentum without overbought conditions. The recent higher-low formation adds confidence to the reversal structure.
Buy Range: ₹2,192 Stop Loss: ₹2,022 Target: ₹2,494
Gujarat Pipavav Port
Gujarat Pipavav Port is in a well-established uptrend on the daily chart, supported by higher highs and higher lows. The stock is trading above its 20-EMA, 50-EMA, and 200-EMA, indicating strong medium- and long-term trend strength. After a breakout from a prolonged consolidation range, price is retesting the breakout zone near ₹170–175, which is acting as a strong demand area. The moving averages are positively aligned and providing dynamic support. RSI is holding near the 45–50 zone, suggesting consolidation rather than weakness.
Buy Range: ₹178 Stop Loss: ₹165 Target: ₹204(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 7:24 AM IST