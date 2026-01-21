Top stocks to buy today, Jan 21: Hindustan Zinc, Dalmia Bharat, and more

Top stocks to buy today

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc is in a strong bullish trend on the daily chart, marked by a sharp series of higher highs and higher lows. The stock is trading well above its 20-EMA, 50-EMA, and 200-EMA, confirming robust medium- and long-term strength. Recent price action shows a bullish continuation breakout above the ₹650–660 resistance zone, supported by strong volume expansion. Moving averages are positively aligned and acting as dynamic support on minor pullbacks. RSI is holding near the 65–70 zone, indicating strong momentum without extreme overbought conditions.

Buy Range: ₹680 Stop Loss: ₹588 Target: ₹817

Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat is showing a bullish reversal on the daily chart after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has broken above the falling trendline with strong bullish candles, supported by rising volumes, indicating fresh accumulation. Price is now trading above the 20-EMA and 50-EMA, while the 200-EMA is flattening, suggesting trend stabilization. The moving averages are starting to align positively, supporting further upside. RSI has moved above 60, confirming strengthening bullish momentum without overbought conditions. The recent higher-low formation adds confidence to the reversal structure.