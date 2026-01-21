Stocks to watch, Jan 21: Dr Reddys, Eternal, Persistent Sys, United Spirits

Stocks to watch today, January 21, 2026: , persistent FII selling, along with weak global cues are likely to drive the mood of benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today. Q3FY26 results , persistent FII selling, along with weak global cues are likely to drive the mood of benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.

At 7:07 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 25.3 points higher at 25,284.5, signaling a flat to higher start for the bourses.

Asia-Pacific markets declined on Wednesday, tracking sharp overnight losses on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump stepped up rhetoric over Greenland, raising the prospect of fresh tariffs on countries opposing the transfer of Danish territory to the US.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.28 per cent, while the Topix slipped 1.09 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.09 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.32 per cent lower.

On Saturday, Trump said exports from eight European countries would be subject to 10 per cent tariffs from Feb. 1, rising to 25 per cent by June 1 if negotiations fail to secure US control of mineral-rich Greenland. He also threatened to impose 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne, after reports that French President Emmanuel Macron was unwilling to join his proposed “Board of Peace.”

Trump further criticised the UK, calling its plan to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, home to a joint UK-US military base, to Mauritius an “act of great stupidity,” citing the move as additional justification for acquiring Greenland on national security grounds.

European leaders have termed Trump’s latest tariff threats “unacceptable” and are reportedly considering retaliatory steps. France is said to be pushing the European Union to deploy its strongest economic response mechanism, known as the Anti-Coercion Instrument.

US stock futures edged slightly higher in early Asian trading after Wall Street logged its worst session in three months. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.76 per cent, S&P 500 dropped 2.06 per cent and the Nasdaq slid 2.39 per cent, marking the weakest session since October for all three major indices.

Top stocks to track today:

Results today: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Consumer Care, Eternal, Dalmia Bharat, Bank of India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, HPCL, KEI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Communications, UTI AMC

HDFC Bank: The RBI has approved the re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Whole-time Director (Deputy Managing Director) for a further three years, effective April 19, 2026.

Supreme Petrochem: Q3 standalone profit plunged 57.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30.1 crore, while revenue declined 10 per cent to ₹1,264.7 crore.

Embassy Developments: The company announced expansion into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, planning to invest ₹4,500 crore across residential projects in Worli, Juhu and Alibaug. The projects have a combined GDV of over ₹12,000 crore, with launches expected from Q4 FY2026.

AU Small Finance Bank: Q3 profit surged 26.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹667.6 crore. Net interest income rose 15.7 per cent to ₹2,341.3 crore. Gross NPA improved to 2.30 per cent QoQ, while net NPA remained flat at 0.88 per cent.

IndiaMART InterMESH: Q3 consolidated profit jumped 55.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹188.3 crore. Revenue increased 13.4 per cent to ₹401.6 crore, while other income rose sharply to ₹135.4 crore.

JSW Energy: Its subsidiary, JSW Thermal Energy Two, signed a PPA with WBSEDCL for a 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Salboni, West Bengal, to be commissioned within six years.

Rallis India: Q3 consolidated profit declined sharply by 81.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2 crore, despite a 19.3 per cent rise in revenue to ₹623 crore. The quarter included an exceptional loss of ₹35 crore.

Persistent Systems: Q3 consolidated profit rose 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹439.4 crore. Revenue surged 23.4 per cent to ₹3,778.2 crore. Ebit grew 19.1 per cent to ₹542.7 crore, though margins slipped to 14.4 per cent. Dollar revenue rose 17.3 per cent to $422.5 million.

Highway Infrastructure: Received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NHAI for operation and user-fee collection at the Mundka Fee Plaza on the UER-11 corridor. The project value stands at ₹64.68 crore.

United Spirits: Q3 consolidated profit increased 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹418 crore, while revenue rose 7.6 per cent to ₹3,694 crore. The board approved a ₹3.2 crore investment in Sober, raising its stake to 25 per cent.

Cyient DLM: Q3 consolidated profit inched up 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.2 crore, while revenue declined sharply by 31.7 per cent to ₹303.3 crore.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The board approved capital expenditure proposals worth ₹914 crore for procurement of cold spare transformers and reactors.

CreditAccess Grameen: Q3 consolidated profit stood at ₹252.1 crore, compared with a loss of ₹99.5 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income rose 13 per cent to ₹975.6 crore.

DCM Shriram: Q3 consolidated profit fell 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹212.1 crore, while revenue grew 13.8 per cent to ₹4,003.3 crore.

HCL Technologies: Announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp to drive digital transformation initiatives in the US public sector.

Shoppers Stop: Q3 consolidated profit declined 69.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16.12 crore. Revenue rose marginally by 2.6 per cent to ₹1,415.8 crore. The quarter included an exceptional loss of ₹17.7 crore.

EPACK Durable: Q3 consolidated profit rose 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.6 crore, while revenue grew 13.5 per cent to ₹427.8 crore.

Vikram Solar: Q3 consolidated profit surged more than five-fold to ₹98.1 crore. Revenue rose 7.8 per cent to ₹1,105.9 crore. The quarter included a labour code impact of ₹56 crore.

RBL Bank: The Competition Commission of India(CCI) approved the proposed acquisition of a certain shareholding in the bank by Emirates NBD Bank.

Tata Steel: The CCI approved Tata Steel’s acquisition of a 50.01 per cent stake in Thriveni Pellets.