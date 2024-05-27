Home / Companies / Results / Goodyear India Q4 net loss at Rs 4.2 cr on weak demand for tractors, trucks

Goodyear India Q4 net loss at Rs 4.2 cr on weak demand for tractors, trucks

The Indian unit of U.S.-based Goodyear Tire's standalone net loss stood at Rs 4.21 crore ($506,606.34) for the three months to March 31 from a profit of Rs 33.61 crore a year earlier

tyre
Larger peers MRF and CEAT posted a decline in fourth-quarter profits.
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:30 PM IST
Tyremaker Goodyear India on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss as sales of commercial vehicles like tractors and trucks dipped, and customers also put off refurbishing their vehicles.

The Indian unit of U.S.-based Goodyear Tire's standalone net loss stood at Rs 4.21 crore ($506,606.34) for the three months to March 31 from a profit of Rs 33.61 crore a year earlier.
 

KEY CONTEXT

Commercial vehicle sales in India dipped 3.8% year-over-year in the March quarter, per industry data. Ancilliary companies benefit from strong automobile demand but Goodyear India said that it has a "substantial share" of business with farm equipment-makers. Tractor sales in the quarter were weak because of weak agricultural yield.

Larger peers MRF and CEAT posted a decline in fourth-quarter profits.

 

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

