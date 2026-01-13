Tata Motors’ Punch, first launched in October 2021 as India’s pioneering micro-SUV, has grown into one of the brand’s biggest success stories. With more than 6 lakh units sold to date, the Punch has quickly become a staple in its segment, offered in both ICE and electric variants to cater to a wide range of buyers.

The company is gearing up to unveil the refreshed Punch Facelift in India today, January 13. In the run-up to the launch, the company has dropped a series of teasers showcasing new design elements, confirmed the variant lineup and previewed the updated colour options, building strong anticipation in the competitive micro-SUV segment.

The Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger will continue to compete with the Tata Punch facelift once it is introduced. Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for the new Punch. Interested parties can reserve the Punch via the company's website or by going to the closest authorised dealerships.

Tata Punch Facelift: Interior and Features

The cabin has been updated with a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster with better graphics, toggle-style controls, redesigned AC vents, and a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

A 360-degree camera, six airbags, and an improved infotainment system are premium extras that guarantee convenience and safety in accordance with modern compact SUV requirements.

Tata Punch Facelift 2026: Engine Specs

In addition to the current 1.2-litre naturally aspirated powermill, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift will have Tata's 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is already present in other models. Customers can choose between increased performance and efficiency with this dual-engine approach.

The turbo option promises sharper driving characteristics, faster throttle response, and a more engaging experience, making the compact SUV tempting to those looking for greater power without sacrificing daily use.

Tata Punch 2026 design

The Punch makeover maintains its small size while sporting a more modern and upscale appearance, thanks to styling changes. Its posture is improved at the back with new taillamps and a modified bumper, giving it a stronger and more resilient road presence.

In keeping with the style of larger Tata SUVs like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, the front fascia now has updated lighting units, piano black detailing, a modified lower grille, and new skid plates.

Tata Punch Facelift interiors and colours

Tata has added brightness and uniqueness to the Punch makeover by broadening its colour scheme. Cyantafic Blue, Caramel Yellow, Bengal Rouge Red, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds Silver, and Pristine White are among the options available to buyers.

The cockpit has been updated with a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster with better graphics, toggle-style controls, redesigned AC vents, and a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.