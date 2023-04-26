HDFC Life misses Q4 profit view on higher expenses, PAT rises marginally



The Mumbai-based insurer said its standalone profit after tax rose a marginal 0.3% to Rs 359 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

India's HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher expenses more than offset the rise in income from premiums.



The sale of pricier policies jumped in March after the government said it would withdraw tax incentives on such policies issued from April. That contributed to a 35.9% rise in net premium income to Rs 194,27 crore.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 373 crore, as per Refinitiv IBES data.



However, ballooning expenses offset this rise in income.

The government said it would now tax the total returns on the maturity of life insurance policies if the aggregate premium topped Rs 500,000 a year.



The insurer's net income from investments also fell 15% to Rs 1,190 crore.

Management expenses, which include net commission and other operating expenses related to the insurance business, jumped 65.9%, driven mainly by higher marketing and business development expenses, the company said.