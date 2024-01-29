Home / Companies / Results / Heritage Foods Q3 results: Profit surges 96% on strong dairy demand

Heritage Foods Q3 results: Profit surges 96% on strong dairy demand

Earlier this month, analysts at HDFC Securities said the demand for organised dairy products in India is going up due to rising income and a preference for healthier options

Shares of Heritage Foods closed up 3.3% ahead of the results
Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Heritage Foods reported a 96% jump in third-quarter profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for its dairy products.

The dairy producer's consolidated profit rose to Rs 2.69 crore ($3.2 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 1.373 crore a year earlier.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The average selling price of milk rose 5.2% year-on-year, boosting the company's revenue from the dairy business - its biggest segment - by nearly 19% to Rs 922 crore.

Earlier this month, analysts at HDFC Securities said the demand for organised dairy products in India is going up due to rising income and a preference for healthier options.

Heritage Foods fits well into this trend, offering products that meet such rules and standards and come in branded packaging.

The Hyderabad-based company's revenue from operations rose nearly 20% to Rs 941 crore.

Last week, peer Hatsun Agro Products reported a nearly 24% rise in third-quarter profit, its slowest quarterly profit growth in three quarters, hurt by heavy floods in home state Tamil Nadu.

Shares of Heritage Foods closed up 3.3% ahead of the results.

Also Read

What is World Heritage Week? Here's all you need to know about the week

Understanding UNESCO World Heritage List, selection and global impact

41 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 2023: All you need to know

Parag Milk Foods appoints Rahul Kumar Srivastava as chief operating officer

Hindustan Foods Ltd to invest Rs 100 cr to in sports shoes manufacturing

CSB Bank Q3 results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 150 cr, NPAs declines to 1.22%

Marico Q3 results: Profit rises 17% to Rs 383 crore, beats estimate

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Net profit jumps 22.4% to Rs 3,639 crore

Piramal Enterprises Q3 results: Consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,378 cr

Gail Q3 results: Net profit up 10-fold at Rs 2,843 cr, revenue remains flat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Heritage FoodsQ3 resultsDairy companiesdairy sector

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story