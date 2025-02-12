Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Honasa Consumer Q3 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 26.02 cr

Honasa Consumer Q3 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 26.02 cr

FMCG firm Honasa Consumer Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.02 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

mamaearth
Mamaearth (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FMCG firm Honasa Consumer Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.02 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company, which owns brands including Mamaearth, had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.9 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Honasa Consumer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 517.51 crore compared to Rs 488.22 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 507.31 crore against Rs 464.46 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

During the continued to strengthen its offline distribution through direct distributors in the top 50 cities, Varun Alagh, Honasa Consumer Ltd Chairman and CEO & Co-founder, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hi-Tech Pipes Q3 results: PAT grows 34% to Rs 19 crore, revenue up 20.78%

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 results: PAT falls 35% to Rs 42.9 cr, revenue up 56%

Patel Engineering Q3 results: Net profit grows 14.5% to Rs 80 crore

Siemens Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 614 crore, revenue drops 3%

HAL Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 1,440 crore; dividend declared

Topics :Q3 resultsMamaearthFMCGs

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story