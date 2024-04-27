Home / Companies / Results / ICICI Bank Q4 result: PAT up 18.5% at Rs 11,672 cr, NII at Rs 19,093 cr

ICICI Bank Q4 result: PAT up 18.5% at Rs 11,672 cr, NII at Rs 19,093 cr

The bank's standalone net profit rose to a record Rs 10,707.5 crore in the January-March quarter, from Rs 9,122 crore in the same period a year earlier

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday said its March 2024 quarter consolidated net grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 11,672 crore.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 9,853 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender showed a 17.4 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 10,708 crore for the reporting quarter against Rs 9,122 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income increased 8.1 per cent to Rs 19,093 crore on a 16.8 per cent growth in loans and a marginal compression in net interest margin to 4.40 per cent.

The non-interest income, excluding the performance of the treasury, came at Rs 5,930 crore, 15.7 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

The provisions more than halved to Rs 718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per the exchange filing by the lender.

Topics :ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsBanking sectorIndian banking sector

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

