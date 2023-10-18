Home / Companies / Results / IndusInd bank Q2 profit up 22% in Q2 on NII growth, decline in provision

IndusInd bank Q2 profit up 22% in Q2 on NII growth, decline in provision

Yield on assets for the quarter stood at 9.69 per cent, compared to 8.65 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

IndusInd Bank reported a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, totalling Rs 2,202 crore for the quarter ending September 30. This was up from Rs 1,805.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The rise was primarily attributed to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in provisions.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,077 crore. Other income also rose, showing a 13.5 per cent increase to reach Rs 2,281.9 crore.

Provisions for the quarter were Rs 973.8 crore, marking a 14.7 per cent decline from the same quarter last year. The net interest margin (NIM) for the second quarter was 4.29 per cent, a slight uptick from 4.24 per cent in the second quarter of FY23.

Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer at IndusInd Bank, said, "We've consistently maintained that our NIMs will hover between 4.2 and 4.3 per cent. There's no current necessity to raise capital, given that our internal resources are adequate for our present rate of growth."

Yield on assets for the quarter stood at 9.69 per cent, compared to 8.65 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year. The cost of funds was 5.40 per cent, up from 4.41 per cent.

Asset quality showed marginal improvement. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was 1.93 per cent, slightly better than the 1.94 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter. The net NPA ratio also improved slightly to 0.57 per cent, compared to 0.58 per cent in the previous quarter. The provision coverage ratio was 71 per cent as of September 30.

Total deposits as of September 30 stood at Rs 3.6 trillion, reflecting a 12 per cent year-on-year increase. "We don't need to raise deposit rates at this time; they are already optimal," added Kathpalia.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank likely to get added to MSCI during Aug rebalancing exercise

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 30%, gross bad loans at 1.94%

IndusInd Bank surges 4% to highest level since Jan 2020 on healthy Q1 nos

IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

PhonePe records revenue of Rs 2,914 crore in FY23, marks 77% jump

LTIMindtree Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 1,162 cr YoY; revenue up 8%

IIFL Finance Q2 result: Consolidated net profits up 32% YoY, income up 23%

Bajaj Auto Ltd Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises to Rs 2020 cr; revenue up 6%

Himadri Speciality Chemical reports 5.1% revenue decline in Q2FY24

Topics :IndusInd BankQ2 resultsBanksBanking sectorIndian banking sector

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story