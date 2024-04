IT major Infosys, on Thursday, reported consolidated net profit increase of 30 per cent to Rs 7,969 crore for the quarter of January-March in financial year (Q4FY24), compared to Rs 6,128 crore reported during the same period last year.

Revenue was up 1.3 per cent at Rs 37,923 crore, compared to Rs 37,441 crore reported during Q4FY23.

