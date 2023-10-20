Home / Companies / Results / J&K Bank Q2 profit soars 57% to Rs 381 cr on growth in interest income

J&K Bank Q2 profit soars 57% to Rs 381 cr on growth in interest income

Total income rose to Rs 2,954 crore from Rs 2,445 crore a year ago, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Friday reported a 57 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 381 crore for the September quarter on a healthy growth in interest income and a fall in bad loans.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 243 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, total income rose to Rs 2,954 crore from Rs 2,445 crore a year ago, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income during the July-September quarter grew to Rs 2,764 crore as against Rs 2,299 crore in the same period a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were reduced to 5.26 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2023 over 7.67 per cent by the end of September 2022.

Net NPAs were also brought down to 1.04 per cent as compared to 2.10 per cent in the same period previous fiscal.

Also Read

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Omar Abdullah sets out on foot to office after police deny escort vehicles

No scope of corruption in J-K now as all services made online: Chief secy

JSW Steel reports Rs 2,760 crore net profit on the back of higher sales

Paytm Q2 results: Loss narrows as revenue jumps 32% on strong loan growth

J&K Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 56% to Rs 381 cr; GNPA down 25%

Glenmark Life Sciences Q2 results: PAT rises 11%, revenue up 16.9%

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q2 net profit up 37% to Rs 244 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirfinance sectorBanking sectorQ2 results

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story