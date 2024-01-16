Home / Companies / Results / Jindal SAW Q3 results: Net profit rises over twofold to Rs 532 crore

Jindal SAW Q3 results: Net profit rises over twofold to Rs 532 crore

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax of 5.32 billion rupees ($64.1 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 from 2.14 billion rupees a year ago

Exports accounted for over 35% of its order book, which analysts said helped offset the effect of falling domestic steel prices, as global prices remained elevated
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Jindal SAW on Tuesday reported an over twofold growth in its third-quarter profit, as demand in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region remained steady and its order book grew.

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax of 5.32 billion rupees ($64.1 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 from 2.14 billion rupees a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company, which makes pipes for the energy, transportation and water sectors, said its order book for iron & steel pipes rose to $1.49 billion from $1.32 billion a year ago.

"Higher exports, improved volumes and range-bound raw material prices have contributed towards margin improvement," the company said in a statement.

Exports accounted for over 35% of its order book, which analysts said helped offset the effect of falling domestic steel prices, as global prices remained elevated.

Its UAE-based unit recorded an order book of $135 million. Jindal SAW's international clients include companies like Shell, Saudi Aramco, and Schaeffler Group.

"We expect the business scenario to remain positive in the coming quarters despite the volatile geopolitical situation in the MENA and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region." it said.

Sales of pipes jumped 15%, while production rose 19%, the company said.

Its revenue from operations jumped nearly 10% to 56.56 billion rupees, while its raw material costs dropped 5%.

Shares of the company jumped 2.9% to hit a record high after results.

Also Read

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

Schaeffler India to fully acquire auto spare parts platform Koovers

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

Saudi Aramco forecast to cut oil price to Asia as competition heats up

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants

Jio Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit down 56% to Rs 294 crore

Jai Balaji Q3 results: Net up 740% to Rs 234 cr, plans Rs 1,000 cr capex

Angel One Q3 results: Profit rises by 14% on jump in orders, clients

DMart Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 690.6 cr, revenue up 17.31%

We have not seen any change in the sentiment, says HCLTech's Vijayakumar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jindal SawQ3 resultssteelSteel IndustrytradeExport

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story