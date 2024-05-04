Home / Companies / Results / JK Bank Q4 Results: Bank reports highest-ever annual profit of Rs 1,767 cr

JK Bank Q4 Results: Bank reports highest-ever annual profit of Rs 1,767 cr

With a provision coverage ratio (PCR) at 91.58 per cent, J&K Bank has reiterated its commitment to prudential provisioning and risk mitigation

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday reported its highest-ever annual profit at Rs 1,767 crore for 2023-24.

Its Managing Director and CEO Baldev Prakash said the net profit surged 48 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Beating its own highest-ever record of profits achieved only last year, the net profit surged in fiscal 2023-24 by 48 per cent to achieve its record profit figure of Rs 1,767 crore," Prakash told PTI after the bank's annual results for FY 2023-24 were released bank here.

He said the bank will be sharing the historic profits with its shareholders by making the highest dividend payment of around Rs 236.75 crore this year.

The bank witnessed a 10 per cent increase in its total income to Rs 6,029.17 crore from Rs 5,502.09 crore.

It had posted a profit of Rs 1,197 crore last fiscal, which was the highest profit till last year.

Prakash said the bank's asset quality has improved by bringing the gross non-performing assets to a decadal low of 4.08 per cent, while the net non-performing assets to 0.79 per cent.

With a provision coverage ratio (PCR) at 91.58 per cent, J&K Bank has reiterated its commitment to prudential provisioning and risk mitigation.

On the business growth, Prakash said the bank's total deposits rose 10.44 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,34,774.89 crore as of March 31, 2024, from Rs 1,22,037.74 crore recorded a year ago.

Its net advances rose 14 per cent to Rs 93,762.51 crore in Q4 for FY2023-24 from Rs 82,285.45 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Expect to log a record profit this time: J&K Bank CEO, MD Baldev Prakash

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

Assembly polls in J&K to be held after Lok Sabha election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Canara Bank Q3 results: PAT up 26.86% at Rs 3,656 cr driven by loan growth

Up to 10% cashback, unlimited lounge access: HSBC credit cards get facelift

Birla Corporation Q4 results: Profit up 128% at Rs 193 cr, revenue up 8%

DMart Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 563 crore, revenue up 20%

CDSL Q4 result: Net profit doubles to Rs 129 cr, income up 86% at Rs 267 cr

IDBI Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 44% to Rs 1,628 cr, NII rises 12%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 result: Net profit up 17% at Rs 5,337.2 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu & Kashmir BankJammu and KashmirBanking sector

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story