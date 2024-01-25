JSW Steel Q3 result: Profit rises 5-fold to Rs 2,415 crore on strong demand

SW Steel, India's largest steelmaker by capacity, reported a nearly five-fold rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong domestic demand.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2,415 crore ($290.7 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 490 crore a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.



Steady infrastructure spending in a pre-election year propelled India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, into one of the fastest growing markets for the alloy globally, even as world demand slackened, analysts said.



The company reported a 7% rise in steel sales, with domestic sales comprising 91% of the total. Crude steel production jumped 12% from a year earlier.



That helped total revenue rise to 7.2% to Rs 41,940 crore.



JSW Steel said it expects its consolidated capital expenditure for fiscal 2024 to fall to 18,000 crore from its earlier plan of Rs 20,000 crore.



Rival Tata Steel reported a third-quarter profit on Wednesday but flagged lacklustre prices that dented revenue growth due to China's steel imports.