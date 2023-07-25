Home / Companies / Results / Jubilant Foodworks Q1FY24: Net profit down by 74% YoY, revenue up 6.3%

Jubilant Foodworks Q1FY24: Net profit down by 74% YoY, revenue up 6.3%

The company's Ebitda saw a fall to Rs 276.4 crore in Q1FY24, as compared to Rs 304.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The standalone net profit of Jubilant Foodworks for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a fall of 74 per cent to Rs 28.9 crore, compared to Rs 112.7 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit stood at Rs 28.5 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,334.5 crore, compared to Rs 1,255 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is an increase of 6.3 per cent.

On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations stood at Rs 1,289 crore.

The company's operational performance improved as earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw a fall to Rs 276.4 crore in Q1FY24, as compared to Rs 304.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Sequentially, the company's Ebidta stood at Rs 252.2 crore.

The growth was driven by Domino’s delivery channel sales which increased by 8.4 per cent. The average daily sales of mature stores came in at Rs 81,049, up 2.7 per cent sequentially. Domino's LFL (like-for-like) growth declined by 1.3 per cent.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant Foodworks Limited, said that the ADS for mature stores grew by 2.7 per cent sequentially.

"I remain confident in our strategies and the organization's ability to overcome the slower growth phase and emerge stronger out of it,” he said.

Shyam S Bhartia, chairman, said, “We continue to bolster our value proposition further, look inwards to improvise our systems and processes while expanding margins and finally continue to make investments further to strengthen our unique competitive advantages in operations and technology.”

Also Read

No near term respite for Jubilant FoodWorks, stock down 11% over 2 sessions

Jubilant FoodWorks gearing up to launch Domino's for ONDC debut

Jubilant Industries Q4 consolidated net profit rises to Rs 18.78 crore

Jubilant FoodWorks dips 5% on disappointing March quarter results

Jubilant plans to grow Popeyes India network to 250 restaurants in 5 years

Cipla Q1 preview: India biz may push profit over 50% QoQ; US sales to drag

Bajaj Auto net profit up 41.35% YoY at Rs 1,644 cr, revenue rises 29.4%

Asian Paints Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 1,550 crore

Jyothy Labs Q1FY24 result: Profits up 101.7% YoY, revenue rises 15%

Gravita India's Q1 net profit grows 18% to Rs 52.55 cr, total income jumps

Topics :MarketsJubilant FoodworkQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story