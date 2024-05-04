Home / Companies / Results / Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 1.16 billion

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 1.16 billion

Revenues at India's third-largest paintmaker by market capitalisation rose over 2% to 17.69 billion rupees, while a rise in input costs helped total expenses tick 1.7% higher

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Kansai Nerolac Paints reported a higher profit for the fifth straight quarter on Saturday, aided by sustained demand from decorative and industrial coatings.
 
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Growing activity in India's real estate sector has stoked demand for decorative home paints and benefited companies including Kansai Nerolac.
 
Prices of crude - which accounts for roughly one-third of paintmakers' costs - have eased from their 2022-highs, but were still higher year-on-year during the January-March period.
 
The entry of Grasim Industries into the sector will intensify competition in an already crowded industry, dominated by market leader Asian Paints, analysts have said.
 
BY THE NUMBERS
Japan's Kansai Paint Co-owned firm's consolidated net profit rose about 24% year-on-year to 1.16 billion rupees ($13.9 million) in the quarter ended March.
 
Revenues at India's third-largest paintmaker by market capitalisation rose over 2% to 17.69 billion rupees, while a rise in input costs helped total expenses tick 1.7% higher.
 
KEY QUOTES
"The demand for industrial coatings though good, moderated from previous quarter. Decorative once again recorded double digit volume growth," said Managing Director Anuj Jain.
 
"Going forward, the forecast of a good monsoon should augur well for paint industry," he added.

Also Read

Kansai Nerolac Paints to sell Mumbai land to Runwal Group for Rs 726 cr

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 results: Net profit rises 39.6% to Rs 152 cr

Stocks to Watch today: Zomato, KPI Energy, Banks, M&M, Bata, Kansai Nerolac

Nerolac Q3 results: Profit rises over 40% to Rs 154 crore, revenue up 5%

Paints shares lose sheen post Birla Opus launch; Asian Paints at 10-mth low

Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Q1 operating profit up 39% at $11.22 bn

JK Bank Q4 Results: Bank reports highest-ever annual profit of Rs 1,767 cr

Birla Corporation Q4 results: Profit up 128% at Rs 193 cr, revenue up 8%

DMart Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 563 crore, revenue up 20%

CDSL Q4 result: Net profit doubles to Rs 129 cr, income up 86% at Rs 267 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kansai Nerolac Paints paints industrycrude pricesQ4 Results

First Published: May 04 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story