Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal



Axis reported a loss of Rs 5,728 crore ($700.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared to a profit of Rs 4,118 crore a year earlier. Axis Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a wider-than-expected one-time loss in the fourth quarter, weighed down by costs incurred due to its $1.41 billion Citi deal.



Axis, India's fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation, in March closed a deal to acquire Citigroup Inc's local consumer and non-banking finance businesses. Analysts had forecast the bank to report a loss of 8.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.



It reported a standalone operating profit, which excludes provisions and contingencies, of Rs 9,168 crore, compared to Rs 6,466 crore a year earlier. Despite the loss, the lender's business growth remained robust.



Net interest margins were at 4.22%, up 73 basis points year-on-year. The bank's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and expended, grew 33% to Rs 11,742 crore.



Axis' quarterly advances were up 19% year-on-year, in line with double-digit loan growth seen in Indian banks over the last few months. Larger rivals HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have also reported healthy growth in net interest incomes for the fiscal fourth quarter.



Meanwhile, the bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, improved to 2.02% from 2.38% in the last quarter. Its net non-performing assets ratio was at 0.39% as compared with 0.47% in the prior quarter. The Mumbai-based bank's deposits grew 15%.

Provision and contingencies for the quarter stood at 3.06 billion rupees, down from 9.87 billion rupees a year ago.



