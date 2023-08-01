Home / Companies / Results / MakeMyTrip Q1FY24 results: Net profit at $18.6 million, revenue up 37%

MakeMyTrip Q1FY24 results: Net profit at $18.6 million, revenue up 37%

The company's Ebitda saw a rise of 131.25% to $25.9 million in Q1FY24, as compared to $11.2 million YoY

BS Web Team New Delhi
In Q1FY23, the net loss stood at $10 million

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The net profit of MakeMyTrip (MMT) for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) stood at $18.6 million, the company said in a press release.

However, in Q1FY23, the net loss stood at $10 million.

The revenue for Q1FY24 came in at $196.7 million, compared to $142.7 million year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 37.84 per cent.

The company's consolidated earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw a rise of 131.25 per cent to $25.9 million in Q1FY24, as compared to $11.2 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Rajesh Magow, group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “We have started the new financial year on a positive note, delivering our strongest ever quarter with all-time high gross bookings and profits. Travel demand across customer segments stayed robust in a seasonally strong quarter for leisure travel. The depth of travel-related offerings and quality customer experience that we deliver, powered by robust technology and product innovations, along with our strong brand are helping us cater to the evolving consumer preferences and stay ahead of the market.”

Also Read

PVR Inox Q1FY24 results: Net loss at Rs 80.1 crore; revenue up 31%

Welspun Enterprises Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 258% YoY to Rs 89 cr

Adani Total Gas Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan Q1 net profit rises 25% to Rs 52.25 crore

Infosys to Reliance: Gauging the economy through Q1 corporate results

Infosys to Reliance: Gauging the economy through Q1 corporate results

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan Q1 net profit rises 25% to Rs 52.25 crore

Adani Total Gas Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Welspun Enterprises Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 258% YoY to Rs 89 cr

PVR Inox Q1FY24 results: Net loss at Rs 80.1 crore; revenue up 31%

Topics :MakeMyTrip Q1 resultsMarkets

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story