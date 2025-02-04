Max Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit falls 59% to Rs 70 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 171 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:16 PM IST
Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), the holding company of Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, on Tuesday reported a 59 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 70 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 171 crore in the year-ago period. 

During the reporting quarter, policyholders' income from life insurance operations saw a decline to Rs 8,809 crore as against Rs 12,237 crore in the same quarter a year ago, MFSL said in a release.

As a result, the consolidated total income plummeted to Rs 8,927 crore as compared to Rs 12,359 crore in the third quarter of previous year, it said.

The other subsidiary under MFSL is Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

