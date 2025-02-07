Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Friday reported a 30 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 768.22 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), up from Rs 591.54 crore reported during the same period last year. The company’s strong performance was driven by revenue growth and improved operational efficiency.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 51.4 per cent to Rs 817 crore, up from Rs 539 crore Y-o-Y. ALSO READ: M&M Q3 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 3,181 crore on strong auto volumes Ebitda margin, a key measure of profitability, improved to 26 per cent, from 23 per cent last year. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 3,143.62 crore from Rs 2,362.47 crore.

Total income increased to Rs 3,430 crore, from Rs 2,631 crore.

Overall expenses climbed to Rs 2,367 crore, compared to Rs 1,845 crore in the year-ago period.

MDL, a state-owned defence company, specialises in building and maintaining warships and submarines for the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The Government of India holds an 84.83 per cent stake in the company as of December 2024.

In October 2024, the company’s board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:2, making shares more accessible to retail investors. A stock split reduces the per-share price while increasing the number of outstanding shares, often making the stock more attractive to small investors.