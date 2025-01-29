McDonald's India operator Westlife Q3 PAT falls 59% as consumers spend less

Westlife Foodworld, the operator of McDonald's in India, reported a 59 per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as cost-conscious consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid still-high food prices.
The restaurant operator's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 7.01 crore ($810,123.66) for the three months to Dec. 31, lower than Rs 17.25 crore a year ago.
