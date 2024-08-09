Medanta Q1 results: PAT rises by 4% to Rs 106 cr, revenue at Rs 861 cr

Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 4 per cent year on year to Rs 106 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 102 crore in the April-June quarter.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 861 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 779 crore in the year-ago period, Global Health said in a regulatory filing.

Medanta Chairman & Managing Director Naresh Trehan said that on July 22, 2024, the company has received confirmation from the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) regarding a successful bid for a land parcel measuring 8,859.24 square meter at Mauje-Oshiwara, Jogeshwari, Mumbai.