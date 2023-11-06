Home / Companies / Results / Metropolis Healthcare PAT declines 12%, consolidated revenue up 2.7%

Metropolis Healthcare PAT declines 12%, consolidated revenue up 2.7%

EBITDA stood at Rs 77.8 crore, declining 6.2 per cent year-on-year and growing 16.1 per cent sequentially

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Diagnostic service provider Metropolis Healthcare posted a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter concluded on September 30, 2023, reaching Rs 35.6 crore. However, there was a 2.7 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 308.5 crore, in contrast to Rs 300.3 crore in Q2FY23. This decrease in PAT can be attributed to the increase in total expenses, with a rise in the cost of laboratory testing charges and depreciation and amortisation expenses.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited an 11.3 per cent increase in revenue, along with an improvement in PAT, which rose by 22.4 per cent.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 77.8 crore, declining 6.2 per cent year-on-year and growing 16.1 per cent sequentially.

Commenting on the results, Ameera Shah, Promoter and Managing Director of Metropolis Healthcare, stated, “Our volume growth currently is trending higher than the pre-Covid-19 level of 9 per cent. The company remains optimistic about scaling up revenue in the upcoming quarters, indicating a positive operating leverage play. Total Revenues for Q2FY24 were up by 3 per cent, primarily on account of a large business-to-government (B2G) contract insourced by the Government.”

Metropolis Healthcare has its presence in 20 states and 220 cities. Internationally, the company has a presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Metropolis offers a range of more than 4,000 tests and profiles, including advanced tests in the diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities.

Also Read

Metropolis Healthcare eyes 60% revenue from B2C business in next 2-3 years

AI cannot replace human knowledge: Metropolis Healthcare Promoter & MD

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Profits up 71% YoY, NPA down 2.19%

Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit surges 101% to Rs 668 crore

Max Healthcare Institute Q2 results: PAT rises 27% to Rs 338 crore

Bikaji Foods posts 47% profit rise in Q2 as raw material costs ease

Emami Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 3% to Rs 178.5 crore, revenue up 6%

Adani Energy Q2 result: Net profit jumps 46% to Rs 284 cr; income up 11%

Nykaa Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 50% YoY to Rs 7.8 cr; revenue up 22%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Metropolis HealthcareQ2 resultscompany

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story