Tata Coffee Q2 results: Net profit falls 151.14% to Rs 56.70 crore

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 258.65 apiece, down 0.48 per cent on BSE

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Its revenue from operations declined 3.10 per cent to Rs 695.95 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 718.26 crore in the year-ago period

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Tata Group company Tata Coffee on Thursday reported a 151.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.70 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 142.40 crore a year ago, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations declined 3.10 per cent to Rs 695.95 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 718.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 258.65 apiece, down 0.48 per cent on BSE.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

