Home / Companies / Results / NHPC Q4 results: Net profit declines 18% to Rs 611 crore, revenue falls

NHPC Q4 results: Net profit declines 18% to Rs 611 crore, revenue falls

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 745.27 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing

Hydro power, dam
The company's revenue from operations reduced to Rs 1,888.14 crore from Rs 2,028.77 crore in the January-March period of the 2022-23 fiscal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NHPC Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.93 crore during the March quarter on account of decline in revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 745.27 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's revenue from operations reduced to Rs 1,888.14 crore from Rs 2,028.77 crore in the January-March period of the 2022-23 fiscal.
 

NHPC's expenses were at Rs 1,393.67 crore from Rs 1,545.48 crore a year ago.

For the entire fiscal, the company's net profit was at Rs 4,028.01 crore as against Rs 4,260.83 crore a year earlier.

The board of the company also approved a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY24.

Also Read

RIL, ACME, 7 others selected for govt sops to set up green hydrogen plants

Reliance, Jindal among six firms to get incentives for making electrolysers

Essar Energy Transition appoints Rob Wallace as CEO of EET Hydrogen Power

Renewable energy investments in India to jump 83% to $16.5 bn in 2024

Plans for Britain's largest hydrogen production hub get green light

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit declines 94% to Rs 54.6 crore

JB Pharma Q4 results: Net profit soars 43% to Rs 126 cr, revenue up 13%

Medanta Hospitals Q4 results: Net profit up 25%, revenue rises 14.3%

Delhivery Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 68 cr, total income up 13.5%

JSW Steel Q4 results: Profit plunges 64.5% as revenues take a hit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NHPCcorporate earnings

First Published: May 17 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story