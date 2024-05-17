JSW Steel Q4FY24 results: Net profit falls 64.5% to Rs 1,299 crore

Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Steel reported a 64.5 per cent dip in its net profit for the March 2024-ended quarter (Q4FY24) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, impacted by lower revenue, other income, and one-time tax costs.

For the current financial year (FY25), the company has guided for a six per cent rise in volumes to 28.40 million tonnes. JSW Steel, on Friday, also announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer and acquisition of a coking coal mine in Mozambique.

For the quarter under review, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,299 crore, down from Rs 3,664 crore reported a year ago. Net sales for the company also fell 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 45,646 crore. Expenses for the same period rose three per cent. JSW Steel achieved combined annual production of 26.68 million tonnes in FY24.

The company, in its results note, said at the standalone level, the quarterly performance includes an impairment provision of Rs 1,279 crore for its US subsidiary and a reversal of Rs 1,039 crore impairment provision related to its Netherlands division. At the consolidated level, the results also reflect a Rs 136 crore tax impact of earlier years.





JSW Steel missed analysts' estimates on net profit. In a Bloomberg poll, 14 analysts estimated a revenue of Rs 44,676 crore and 11 analysts estimated a net income adjusted of Rs 1,661 crore.

Sequentially, JSW Steel net profit fell 46.2 per cent and net sales grew 10.4 per cent.

At its Friday board meeting, JSW Steel also approved fund-raising of up to Rs 7,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures with warrants, which are convertible into or exchangeable with equity shares by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement. Further, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.30 per share. The company also announced the appointment of Swayam Saurabh as the chief financial officer (CFO Designate), who will take over from Rajeev Pai, the present CFO, with effect from June 1, as he moves to a new role within the organisation.

In its outlook for FY25, the company said the outlook for housing, auto and renewables remain robust. “An expected rural recovery, aided by above-normal monsoons forecasted for 2024, will provide further tailwinds to economic growth. India’s overall macroeconomic profile remains strong, buoyed by healthy foreign exchange reserves and a positive outlook on capital inflows, despite escalating geopolitical risks,” the press statement added. JSW Steel plans to spend Rs 20,000 crore as capital expenditure in FY25, up from Rs 16,752 crore spent in FY24.

JSW Steel also highlighted that India was a net steel importer during FY24, with elevated imports (up 37.4 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24), especially from China; this remains a challenge for the domestic steel industry.

The company on Friday also said it has acquired a 92.19 per cent equity stake in a coking coal mine in Mozambique with JORC reserves in excess of 800 million tonnes. JSW Steel called the $73.75 million transaction a step towards backward integration for captive sourcing of coking coal.