Home / Companies / Results / Union Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit jumps 90% to Rs 3,511 crore

Union Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit jumps 90% to Rs 3,511 crore

Mumbai-based public sector lender's net interest income (NII) expanded 9.89 per cent to Rs 9,126 crore in Q2FY24, compared to Rs 8,305 crore in the same quarter a year ago

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Bank of India’s net profit for the quarter ended September (Q2FY24) grew by 90 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,511 crore, aided by over a 12 per cent rise in other income and a dip in provisions for bad loans. Sequentially, the public-sector lender’s profit went up 8.5 per cent from Rs 3,236 crore in the quarter ended June (Q1FY24).

Its stock closed 5.5 per cent higher at Rs 99.95 a share on BSE. The bank announced results after the close of trading hours.

Its Capital adequacy ratio (Car) stood at 16.69 per cent, with Tier-I at 14.57 per cent at the end of September.

Mumbai-based public sector lender’s net interest income (NII) expanded 9.89 per cent to Rs 9,126 crore in Q2FY24, compared to Rs 8,305 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, NII rose by 3.24 per cent from Rs 8,840 crore in Q1 of financial year 24 (FY24).

The bank’s net interest margin (Nim) expanded to 3.18 per cent in Q2FY24, compared to 3.15 per cent in Q2FY23. Sequentially, Nim rose from 3.13 per cent in Q1FY24, the bank said in a statement.

Non-interest income comprising fees, commissions, treasury income and recoveries increased by 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,695 crore. Sequentially, it declined marginally from Rs 3,903 crore in Q1FY24.

Union Bank of India’s provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to Rs 1,691 crore in Q2, from Rs 2,815 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially as well, provisions declined from Rs 1,984 crore in Q1FY24.

Advances grew 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8.47 trillion in Q2FY24. The Retail, Agriculture and MSME Credit (RAM) grew by 14.62 per cent to Rs 4.67 trillion, the bank said in a statement.

Total deposits increased 9.04 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11.37 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current account and saving account (Casa) — was 34.66 per cent at the end of September 2023, down from 35.64 per cent a year ago.

Also Read

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Private banks more aggressive in writing off bad loans than public banks

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Merged HDFC Bank to report Q1FY24 results on July 17; here's what to expect

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Q2 results: All-round show delivers 27.4% net profit surge for RIL

Exxon posts sharply lower $9.1 bn profit on lower oil, gas prices

Reliance Retail Q2 results: Net profit rises 21% to Rs 2,790 crore

Sadhana Nitro Chem Q2 profit at Rs 2.57 cr, revenue up 15% to Rs 42 cr

Drug firm Novartis reports 29% increase in net profit at Rs 23.68 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Union Bank of IndiaQ2 resultsIndian Banks

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story