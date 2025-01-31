Pfizer Q3 results: Net profit falls 2% to Rs 128 cr, revenue at Rs 538 cr

Drug firm Pfizer on Friday said its net profit declined by 2 per cent to Rs 128 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 130 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 538 crore in the third quarter as compared with Rs 540 crore in the year-ago period, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.43 per cent up at Rs 4,536.05 apiece on BSE.