PNC Infratech Q2 results: Net profit rises 11.9% to Rs 147.90 crore

The company had posted consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) of Rs 132.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to Rs 1,932.35 crore, over Rs 1,819.15 crore in the year-ago period, PNC Infratech said in a regulatory filing

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
PNC Infratech on Tuesday reported an 11.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 147.90 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) of Rs 132.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to Rs 1,932.35 crore, over Rs 1,819.15 crore in the year-ago period, PNC Infratech said in a regulatory filing.

PNC Infratech is a domestic infrastructure company engaged in the execution of projects in core infrastructure sectors including expressways, highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, water supply, industrial area development and other infrastructure activities.

Topics :PNC InfratechQ2 resultsinfrastructure

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

