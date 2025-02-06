Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / PVR Inox Q3: PAT rises three-fold to Rs 35.9 cr on strong slate of films

PVR Inox Q3: PAT rises three-fold to Rs 35.9 cr on strong slate of films

The company, formed by the merger of PVR and Inox labels, posted a consolidated net profit of 359 million rupees ($4.10 million) in the quarter ended December 31

PVR
The biggest year-on-year rebound in box office sales was led by Hollywood, which has the smallest share in audience, with films such as 'Mufasa' and 'Venom: The Last Dance' driving ticket sales. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's largest multiplex chain PVR Inox on Thursday reported a three-fold increase in third-quarter profit, as a strong line-up of new films attracted movie-goers during the festive period. 
The company, formed by the merger of PVR and Inox labels, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.9 crore ($4.10 million) in the quarter ended December 31, up from a year-ago profit of Rs 12.8 crore. 
Indians tend to splurge on new apparel, dining out and entertainment options during the October to December quarter, in which festivals such as Diwali and Christmas are celebrated. 
A movie line-up of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" and "Singham Again", which were new takes on old blockbuster films, increased ticket sale revenue by 5.8% and food and beverage revenue by 9.4%. 
"Pushpa 2", which made history as the biggest blockbuster ever in Indian cinema alone brought in 36% of box office collections in the third quarter, the company said. 

Also Read

Q3 results, Feb 6: Hero MotorCorp, ITC, MRF, Airtel to post earnings today

PVR Inox, Lodha, Glaxo: Should you buy these 5 oversold stocks? Find out

Premium

When movies connect, they go to another level: PVR Inox MD Ajay Bijli

PVR Inox, SAIL, PNB may soon enter F&O ban; SRF, Oil India top movers

PVR Inox, Crompton, IEX: 5 smallcap stks see Death Cross; can dip up to 13%

The biggest year-on-year rebound in box office sales was led by Hollywood, which has the smallest share in audience, with films such as 'Mufasa' and 'Venom: The Last Dance' driving ticket sales. 
Overall revenue rose 11% to Rs 1,717 crore, while total expenses rose nearly 8%. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

REC Q3 results: PAT grows 23% to Rs 4,076 cr, income at Rs 14,286.91 cr

Prism Johnson Dec qtr results: Net profit at Rs 48.12 cr, sales up 6%

Captain Polyplast Q3 results: PAT grows to Rs 6.7 cr, income at Rs 90.9 cr

ArcelorMittal Dec qtr results: Loss trims to $390 mn, production at 14 MT

SBI Q3 net profit up 84.32% at Rs 16,891 cr, margins under pressure

Topics :PVRQ3 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story