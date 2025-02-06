Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit skyrockets 505% to Rs 14,781 crore

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported an impressive 505 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 14,781 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), up from Rs 2,442 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially profit soared 311 per cent from Rs 3,593 crore. ALSO READ: SBI Q3 results: Net profit rises 84% YoY to Rs 16,891 crore, NII up 4%
The telco reported a 19 per cent rise in consolidate total income at Rs 45,599 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 38,339 crore.