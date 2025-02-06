Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

REC Q3 results: PAT grows 23% to Rs 4,076 cr, income at Rs 14,286.91 cr

The board of company also approved a third interim dividend of Rs 4.30 per share for the financial year 2024-25 and set February 14 as the record date for shareholders to become eligible for payment

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)
The company's total income rose to Rs 14,286.91 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 12,071.54 crore in the year-ago period. | Photo: PIB
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday posted a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,076.35 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3,308.42 crore in the October-December period of 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing. 

The company's total income rose to Rs 14,286.91 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 12,071.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 9,105.94 crore in the latest December quarter as against Rs 7,899.85 crore a year earlier.

The board of the company also approved a third interim dividend of Rs 4.30 per share for the financial year 2024-25 and set February 14 as the record date for shareholders to become eligible for the payment.

It further approved formation of a joint venture between REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC) and Mahagenco Renewable Energy Limited in the shareholding ratio of 50:50 for the development of renewable energy and other power projects.  ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit skyrockets 505% to Rs 14,781 crore

The proposal remains subject to requisite clearances/ concurrences/ approvals of statutory/administrative authorities, wherever required.

REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), public financial institution (PFI) and infrastructure financing company (IFC).

Topics :RECQ3 resultsPower ministry

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

