Q1 for cement firms: Tepid demand, price pressure, a fight for market share

The fight for market share in the Indian cement industry is intensifying, with even some of the top four cement makers reporting loss of volumes in certain regions. Despite weak demand and price pressure, many of these producers remain focused on accelerating expansion.

Shree Cement, one of the top four cement makers in India with a 56 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity, informed analysts earlier this week that it faced constraints in the north market, "because I had two very powerful competitors (Ambuja Cement and UltraTech Cement) sitting with me there," said company executives on the call.



The Bangur family-promoted cement company instead chose to push those volumes in the eastern markets of India. Interestingly, east India is one of the two regions that executives from Ambuja Cements listed as areas where the company lost volumes.

“Basically, the east region and south region are the two areas where we were losing out on volume growth,” said executives from Ambuja Cements in a post-earnings call with investors earlier this month.

The fight continued to keep cement prices under pressure, with executives from Dalmia Cement noting, “Prices have not been sustained because there is a market share game by all the players. People are hungry for their market share.”



Despite the price pressure and weak demand, cement makers remain steadfast in their expansion plans, with some accelerating them.

Executives from Shree Cement on the call noted, “The company is working on further expanding its capacities in different geographies to reach its target ahead of schedule.” The price and demand pressure, however, has made the company revise its volume growth guideline for the year. “We will now grow in tandem with the market.”

“We aspire to increase our capacity and volume share faster than the industry,” said executives from Dalmia Cement; however, they cautioned that capacity addition milestones are delayed. “While we had given an intermittent milestone of 75 million tonnes by FY27, given that Jaiprakash Associates has entered into the insolvency process, we believe that we should now be able to achieve this milestone by FY28,” executives said on the call. The company added it is in the process of acquiring land before they announce their roadmap to reach 110-130 MTPA by 2031.