Home / Companies / Results / Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 12% to Rs 4,863 crore, revenue up 9.9%

Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 12% to Rs 4,863 crore, revenue up 9.9%

Reliance Jio's total income during the first quarter rose to Rs 24,127 crore from Rs 21,995 crore a year ago

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm, on Friday, posted a 12.2 per cent jump in first-quarter profit. 

In a regulatory filing, the company attributed this to an addition in the number of subscribers.

Reliance Jio said net profit jumped to Rs 4,863 crore in the April-June quarter, from Rs 4,335 crore a year ago.

Reliance Jio’s total income during the first quarter rose to Rs 24,127 crore from Rs 21,995 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue from operations rose by 9.9 per cent to Rs 24,042 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 21,873 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

Jio has been investing heavily in network infrastructure to grab a bigger market share.

Earlier this month, it launched a cheap 4G feature phone to tap the country's vast remote markets, which are still on slower mobile networks.

The launch of the phone is seen as a way to avoid any hit to its overall subscriber base from a likely tariff hike in September, according to Ambit Capital.

Reliance Industries is scheduled to report its results later in the day.

(With agency inputs)




Also Read

RIL up 4%; sets July 20 as record date for share allotment in Jio Financial

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Looking to export 5G solutions, Jio to reap benefits of Indo-US tech pact

Reliance Jio to sign 5G equipment deal worth $1.7 billion with Nokia

DLF Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.2% to Rs 527 crore

UltraTech Cement Q1 results: Net profit jumps 6.5%, revenue up 16.9%

HDFC Life Q1 profit rises 15% to Rs 415 crore; total premium up 16%

ICICI Securities Q1 PAT dips 1% to Rs 271 cr, revenue surges 18%

Mphasis reports slight decline of 1.4% in Q1 net profit to Rs 396 cr

Topics :Reliance JioQ1 results

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story