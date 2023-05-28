Home / Companies / Results / Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 doubles to Rs 14.73 cr due to higher income

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd's (STEL) consolidated net profit has doubled to Rs 14.73 crore during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year-ago period, helped by higher income

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 doubles to Rs 14.73 cr due to higher income

Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd's (STEL) consolidated net profit has doubled to Rs 14.73 crore during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year-ago period, helped by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.13 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 269.32 crore from Rs 212.71 crore in the year-ago quarter, registering a rise of 35 per cent over the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 276.46 crore as against Rs 204.03 crore a year ago.

The New Delhi-based firm recently secured its first offshore contract of Rs 143 crore from the Nepal government. STEL carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanisation work for telecom players besides manufacturing of steel structurals.

Topics :Salasar Techno EngineeringQ4 Results

First Published: May 28 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

