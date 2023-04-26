Home / Companies / Results / SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

The net premium income for the reporting quarter jumped 14% to Rs 19,897 crore as against Rs 17,434 in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SBI Life on Wednesday reported an increase in net profit by 15 per cent at Rs 777 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company said in a statement that the profit was Rs 672 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The net premium income for the reporting quarter jumped 14 per cent to Rs 19,897 crore as against Rs 17,434 in the Q4 FY22, the company reported.

The company's individual new business premiums rose 27 per cent to 20,910 crore in FY23.
The gross written premium (GWP) for the fiscal year 2022-23 stood at Rs 67,320 crore, showing a growth of 15per cent YoY.

The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for FY23 rose 18 per cent to Rs 16,810 crore for the quarter ended March, while protection new business premium rose 19 per cent to Rs 3,640 crore.
The company reported a solvency ratio of 2.15, while assets under management stood at Rs 3.1 trillion at the end of March 2023.

The growth in the individual protection business stood at 6 per cent to Rs 1,000 crore, and that of the group protection business was at 25 per cent to Rs 2,640 crore in FY23.
The company said it maintained its leadership position in individual rated premium of Rs 15,220 crore with 22.3 per cent private market share in FY23.

According to the statement, the company has a distribution network of 275,374 trained insurance professionals with widespread operations with 992 offices across the country.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

SBI's Q2 net rises 74% to Rs 13,265 crore on improved interest margins

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

HDFC Life misses Q4 profit view on higher expenses, PAT rises marginally

Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit up double at Rs 181 cr, AUM grows 37%

Topics :SBI LifeLife InsuranceQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story