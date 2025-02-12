Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shriram Properties Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 30% to Rs 13 cr

Total income also fell to Rs 179.87 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 240.57 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Shriram Properties
Shriram Properties | Source: www.shriramproperties.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Realty firm Shriram Properties on Wednesday said it has reported a 30 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 12.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 18.48 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Total income also fell to Rs 179.87 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 240.57 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

