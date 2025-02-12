Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Forge Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 16.38% to Rs 212.78 cr

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,475.55 crore as against Rs 3,866.4 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I
File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 212.78 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, impacted by lower revenue.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 254.45 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,475.55 crore as against Rs 3,866.4 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were lower at Rs 3,165.37 crore as compared to Rs 3,529 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

BFL said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each at the rate of 125 per cent.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

