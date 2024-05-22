Home / Companies / Results / Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 2,655 cr, revenue up 10%

Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 2,655 cr, revenue up 10%

Sun Pharma Q4FY24 results: The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Re. 1 for the financial year 2023-24

Sun Pharma
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s largest domestic drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday reported a 33.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,654.58 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). During the same period last year, the pharma had reported a net profit of Rs 1,984.47 crore.

The company's total revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 11,982.9 crore, up 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 10,930.67 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Re. 1 for FY24.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading at Rs 1552 on the BSE after the company released it quarter earnings report.


Also Read

Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC among 115 firms to release earnings on May 21

Q4 results today: NHPC, ZEEL, Pfizer among 116 firms to post earnings today

BHEL Q4 results: Net profit drops 26% to Rs 484 crore, revenue flat

Paytm Q4 FY24 results: Loss widens to Rs 550 crore, warns of job cuts

Sun Pharma Q4 Preview: Profits may grow up to 41% on higher specialty sales

DB Corp Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly three-fold to Rs 122.52 cr

Paytm Q4 results: Loss widens to Rs 549.60 cr, revenue falls 2.6%

Paytm Q4 FY24 results: Loss widens to Rs 550 crore, warns of job cuts

GSFCL Q4 results: PAT declines 89% to Rs 24.43 cr, total income falls 16%

Metropolis Healthcare revenue up 17%, targets industry-leading growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sun PharmaQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story