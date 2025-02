Tata Power reported a smaller-than-expected increase in third-quarter profit on Tuesday due to a sharp decline in power demand.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.2% to Rs 1,031 crore ($118.5 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, but missed analysts' expectations of Rs 1,087 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue from operations rose 5.1% to Rs 15,391 crore.