Godrej Properties Q3 results: Net profit surges 161% to Rs 162.64 crore

Godrej Properties’ profit attributable to equity holders in the third quarter ending December 2024 (Q3 FY25) increased by 161.2 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 162.64 crore.

However, the company’s sales declined by 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,446 crore. Despite the decline, the company delivered sales of more than Rs 5,000 crore for the sixth consecutive quarter. On a quarterly basis, sales were up by 4.8 per cent.

Further, in Q3 FY25, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 968.88 crore, up by 193.21 per cent Y-o-Y. The company’s total expenses also increased by 133.4 per cent Y-o-Y, led by the cost of materials consumed during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 85 per cent to Rs 280 crore.

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Properties, said, “Godrej Properties delivered a record-breaking calendar year 2024 with its highest-ever bookings, collections, operating cash flows, earnings and deliveries. The third quarter of the financial year 2025 was the sixth consecutive quarter of more than Rs 5,000 crore in bookings, underlying the sectoral tailwinds for the residential real estate sector in India. We remain focused on building scale through continued market share gains and margin expansion.”

During Q3 FY25, the company raised Rs 6,000 crore of equity for growth capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and also added seven new projects (including phases) across four Indian cities.

In the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company’s sales stood at Rs 19,281 crore, up 48 per cent Y-o-Y, achieving 71 per cent of its annual guidance. Godrej stated that with a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet and resilient demand, the company is on track to surpass its bookings guidance of Rs 27,000 crore in FY25 while also achieving its highest-ever cash collections, deliveries, earnings and operating cash flow.

In 9M FY25, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 74.03 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,801.11 crore. Meanwhile, the profit jumped fourfold to Rs 1,017.90 crore.

Sequentially, the revenue dropped by 11.4 per cent, while the profit attributable to equity holders of the parent declined by 51.5 per cent.