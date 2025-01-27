TCI Q3 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 102 crore on strong 3PL demand

Multimodal logistics firm Travel Corporation of India (TCI) on Monday reported a 27.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 102 crore for the three months ended December 2024, driven by strong demand for warehousing, temperature-controlled logistics, and green multimodal solutions in Third-party Logistics (3PL).

The company had recorded a PAT of Rs 80.20 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

The topline during the quarter under review, TCI said, grew 14.1 per cent at Rs 1,153.90 crore from Rs 1,011.50 crore clocked in the December quarter of FY24.

Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes and Amortisation) for Q3FY25 stood at Rs 147.8 crore, from Rs 127.60 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a year-on-year growth of 15.8 per cent, TCI said.

"The company has strengthened its market position and has seen a surge in demand for warehousing and temperature-controlled, 3PL green multimodal solutions from sectors such as FMCG and retail, agri++, automotive, engineering equipment and EPR," said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at TCI.

"Additionally, our diversified offerings for emerging sectors like renewables, chemicals, quick-commerce and consumer electronics have expanded in response to growing market opportunities," he added.

With the resumption of infrastructure spending and economic activity bolstered by private consumption in the rural economy, TCI anticipates a robust order pipeline in the coming quarters, Agarwal stated.

He further said that to sustain its momentum and drive future growth, TCI is strategically investing in technology, talent, and specialized logistics assets, including warehousing, automation, rail, containers, and ships.