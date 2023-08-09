Home / Companies / Results / Trent logs 45% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 cr in Q1

Trent logs 45% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 cr in Q1

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 2,628.37 crore against Rs 1,803.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.93 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 2,628.37 crore against Rs 1,803.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The total expenses were higher at Rs 2,494.69 crore compared to Rs 1,734.28 crore a year ago, the company said.

Also Read

Zara logs 40.4% revenue growth in India at Rs 2,562 cr, profit up 77.6%

Trent's outperformance likely to continue on strong topline momentum

Trent stays on growth track, stock rises 18% in 3 months; hit margins in Q4

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

Kalyan Jewellers logs 33% surge in profit for Q1 on seasonal demand

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit rises 33% to Rs 214 cr, revenues at Rs 3,877 cr

Hospitality firm EIH's net profit rises 61% to Rs 106 crore in Q1

Siemens net rises over 43% to Rs 424 cr in June quarter on higher revenues

Dish TV Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 20.54 cr, becomes zero-debt company

Topics :Tata TrentQ1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story