Home / Companies / Results / Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Q1 operating profit up 39% at $11.22 bn

Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Q1 operating profit up 39% at $11.22 bn

The size of Berkshire's stake in Apple stake fell 22% to $135.4 billion as of March 31 from $174.3 billion at the end of 2023, even though the iPhone maker's share price fell just 11% in the quarter

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a record quarterly profit on Saturday, boosted by strength in its insurance operations, and appears to have sold a significant number of Apple shares as its cash stake swelled to $189 billion.
 
The size of Berkshire's stake in Apple stake fell 22% to $135.4 billion as of March 31 from $174.3 billion at the end of 2023, even though the iPhone maker's share price fell just 11% in the quarter.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A large sale would be an about-face for Buffett, who has long touted the iPhone maker's leadership and market dominance.

Some investors have expressed concern that Apple had become too large a part of Berkshire's investment portfolio.
 
First-quarter operating profit rose 39% to $11.22 billion, or about $7,807 per Class A share, from $8.07 billion a year earlier.
 
Net income fell 64% to $12.7 billion, or $8,838 per share, from $35.5 billion.
 
An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized gains from its common stock holdings. Buffett urges investors to ignore the resulting volatility.
 
Berkshire also repurchased $2.6 billion of its own stock. It repurchased a small additional amount in the first three weeks of April.
 
The results were released ahead of Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, part of a weekend that draws tens of thousands of people to the city.

Also Read

Warren Buffet donates Berkshire Hathaway shares to children's foundations

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Berkshire Hathaway's march toward $1 trillion value stalls on results

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99

JK Bank Q4 Results: Bank reports highest-ever annual profit of Rs 1,767 cr

Birla Corporation Q4 results: Profit up 128% at Rs 193 cr, revenue up 8%

DMart Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 563 crore, revenue up 20%

CDSL Q4 result: Net profit doubles to Rs 129 cr, income up 86% at Rs 267 cr

IDBI Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 44% to Rs 1,628 cr, NII rises 12%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Warren BuffettBerkshire HathawayWarren Buffett's Berkshire HathawayApple Warren Buffett

First Published: May 04 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story