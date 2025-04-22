Uniqus Consultech raises $20 mn in Series F funding, round led by Nexus

Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global consulting platform offering solutions in accounting and reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, environmental, social and governance (ESG), and technology, has raised $20 million in Series C funding.

The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Sorin Investments. Both are existing investors in the company.

The funds will be used to accelerate Uniqus’ growth, launch adjacent services, and expand its geographical footprint. The company also plans significant investment in research and development for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions to address clients’ reporting and risk management challenges.

“With a $100 billion-plus addressable market before us, this is just the beginning. Our latest round of funding positions us to expand our capabilities and geographical presence. It will also help us build Uniqus AI by combining our domain skills with new generative AI models to transform how consulting services are delivered,” said Jamil Khatri, co-founder and chief executive officer, Uniqus.

Uniqus said companies increasingly seek consulting services that integrate domain expertise with cutting-edge technology and access to global talent. The firm has positioned itself as a leader by offering scalable, tech-enabled solutions that challenge traditional consulting models.

Anup Gupta, managing director, Nexus Venture Partners, said, “While traditional consulting firms struggle to adapt to changing market needs, Uniqus takes a fundamentally different approach that delivers superior results. The company’s strategic use of technology and AI, coupled with its global cloud delivery model, unlocks an enormous opportunity to transform client outcomes and redefine consulting economics. We are thrilled to reinforce our partnership with Team Uniqus.”

Since its launch two years ago, Uniqus has established offices in 11 cities across India, the United States, and the Middle East. It employs over 550 professionals, including 60 partners and directors, and serves more than 250 clients. During this period, the firm has launched several technology assets.

Sanjay Nayar of Sorin Investments said, “The company has anticipated and capitalised on the growing need for tech-enabled consulting services, positioning itself well ahead of competitors. With its proven execution capabilities and the opportunities ahead, we are excited to partner with Uniqus on the next phase of its growth journey.”

The Series C funding round, which saw strong investor interest, marks a significant milestone for Uniqus and reflects investor confidence in its vision, team, and long-term potential.